Dale Wayne Denstad passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021 in Caledonia, Minn. following a brief hospitalization. After glancing into the new year, he departed this world having lived 90 years 8 months and 21 days.
He was born April 11, 1930 in Caledonia, Minn. to Anton and Alma (Lee) Denstad. He was raised on their family farm just outside of town alongside his first cousin, Josfin (William) Kissinger, and older brothers Durward and Lee Denstad. Dale was handy on the farm, learning skills he would put to good use throughout his life. He attended Caledonia High School where he excelled on the football field and where he met Gladys Beardmore of rural New Albin.
Dale and Gladys were married at Immanuel Lutheran church in Caledonia on May 23, 1950. They spent the first year of married life on Dale’s family farm, welcoming their first son, Gary. Soon after, Dale took a job with Trane, moving their family to LaCrosse, Wisc. for a short time before settling in with Gladys’s parents to help run their family farm in Winnebago township. In the years that followed, Dale and Gladys welcomed two more sons, Rick and Terry.
Dale and his family moved to Caledonia in the spring of 1970, making their home on Marshall Street for many years. Dale worked in sales for Harvestore while also overseeing the building of Starlite Lanes bowling alley. Once the project was complete, he ran the bowling alley full-time before selling the business in 1980. Dale and Gladys remained in Caledonia until 2006 when they moved to New Albin, IA.
Dale saw many opportunities in life and was never afraid to step into a new venture. He was outgoing, held strong convictions, and was quick to lend a hand. He enjoyed swapping stories and witty remarks, spending time at his boat house, tending bar at the Shellhorn, and having his family around. He loved chocolate, sun tea, and the Big Band era music of his youth. He traveled with Gladys to Las Vegas, New Orleans, Calgary, the Bahamas, Australia, and New Zealand. He also made a solo journey to meet his relatives in Norway. He was a veritable fount of information, clearly recollecting dates and details of family and community history right up to the end. His loss is deeply felt by all those who knew and loved him.
Dale was predeceased by his wife, Gladys in June, 2020. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Alma; his first cousin, Josfin; his brother, Durward; his brother, Lee; his nephew, Craig, and other members of his brothers’ families. He is survived by three children, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and extended family: Gary (Katy) of LaCrescent, MN; Rick (Kaye) of Brownsville, MN; Terry (Jen) and children Kayley Bibber and Terry Jr. of Brownsville, MN; Doreen, daughter-in-law of Caledonia, MN; Aaron (Amy) of LaCrosse, WI; Angela (Patrick) Stigeler and sons Noah and Laurent of Caledonia, MN; Joe of Brownsville, MN; Emily (Joe) Galegher and sons Edward and August of St. Paul, MN; Carl (Carlie VonArx) of Brownsville, MN; Avery (fiancée Hannah Navrestad) of LaCrosse, WI.
A visitation was held prior to funeral services at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home in Caledonia on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 11 a.m., Pastor Paul Burgess officiating. Interment was at Evergreen Cemetery following the service. Grandsons and great-grandsons of Dale served as pall bearers.
Of special note is that Dale offered his own casket as final resting place for his nephew, Craig Denstad’s ashes. Craig died in 2019 following a long battle with cancer. A celebration of his life was held near his home in Hilton Head, South Carolina, where some of his ashes were spread. His urn now rests with Dale among relatives.
Condolences for the family may be sent to: PO Box 45, New Albin, Iowa, 52160.
