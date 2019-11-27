Cyril A. Palen

Cyril “Cy” A. Palen, 85, of Sioux Falls, S.D. passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Sanford/USD Medical Center.
Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 – 7:00 pm and a scripture service at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Miller Funeral Home-Downtown, 507 S. Main Ave.
Funeral Mass will be 10:00 am on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at St. Mary Church, 2109 S. 5th Ave. Sioux Falls, S.D. with entombment at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Cy A. Palen was born October 21, 1934 to Matthew and Armella (Burg) Palen in Caledonia, Minn. He grew up in Caledonia, Minn. where he received his education.
In 1955, Cy was united in marriage with Sonia Reierson at Caledonia, Minn. To this union they were blessed with four sons and a daughter.
In 1955, Cy served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1957, where he lived in LaCrosse, WI, and Ft. Riley, Kan. He served four more years in the Army Reserves.
After Cy’s discharge, he went to work for International Harvester Company in Dubuque, Iowa for 10 years, later being transferred to Cedar Falls, and on to Yankton, S.D. for another two years before coming to Sioux Falls, S.D. in 1965. In 1967, Cy started and established Sioux International in Sioux Falls, S.D. This is where Cy spent the next 35 years until his retirement in 2002.
He loved golf, enjoyed traveling, boating, and the lake. He especially enjoyed family time spent on Lake Madison and on East Lake Okoboji at their lake home. Cy was a member of St. Mary Church since 1965. He was a member of Westward Ho Country Club where he had served one year as President. Cy was a 4th Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus.
He was a faithful husband and father, loving his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, who were all very important to him.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Sonia, Sioux Falls, SD; five children, Mark (Suzy) Palen, Minneapolis, Minn., Chris (Deb) Palen, Bruce (Pam) Palen, Craig Palen, Cindy (Tom) Audet, all of Sioux Falls, S.D.; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; his brothers, Val, Vernon, Matthew, Joe, Steve, and Fred Palen; a sister, Corrita Jorgens; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Cy was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ralph Palen; and a sister, Barba
