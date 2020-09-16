Clifford R. Caquelin, 100, of Hokah. Minn. passed away quietly at home on Wed. Sept. 2, 2020. He was born on June 3rd, 1920 in Woolstock Iowa, to Raymond and Emma Caquelin. He married Arlene Hiemstra June 15th, 1941. Clifford made it to his 100th birthday and enjoyed all the cards, food, and attention he got. He enjoyed racing cars and motorcycles in his younger years. Clifford spent his entire life farming and enjoying his horses and mules. Dad was a cowboy at heart and that is how he dressed.
He is survived by his three daughters, Penny (Robert) of Hokah, Minn., Lynette Rhodes (Robert) of Eau Claire Wis., and Jackie Cornwell (Gale) of Eau Galle Wis. Five grandchildren Josh, Ben, Amanda, Brian and Cindy. Six great grandchildren and eight great great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sister, two brothers, one son-in-law and many special friends.
We are respecting his wishes, we will not be having any services at this time. He will be taken down to Woolstock Iowa, to the French Church Cemetery for a private family burial. The Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
