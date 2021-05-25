Charlie Todd Elverson, age 32 of Rigby, Idaho, passed away on Thursday, May 13th. He was a loving husband to Jessie Ingvalson. Charlie was born on February 17th, 1989, in Des Moines, Iowa, to parents Todd Elverson and Denise Horner. Charlie’s adventuresome spirit showed itself early; at 5 years old, he was already climbing trees and walls. His love of the outdoors also started early; he spent many summers of his youth camping and backpacking. He enjoyed tinkering in his family’s workshop as a kid with his dad, Todd, and brother, Peter. This too carried forward into adulthood, as he would often spend evenings working in the woodshop at his and Jessie’s home.
Charlie met the love of his life, Jessie, while attending the University of Minnesota; the two went on to create their home and close-knit community in Idaho. The couple traveled often back to the Midwest to visit dear family and friends. Charlie and Jessie, along with their dog Moose, built their family on a foundation of love, mutual respect, a deep appreciation for the outdoors, and so much laughter. Charlie was known by his loved ones as a thoughtful and caring man of integrity, always at ease with who he was.
As Charlie was an enthusiastic outdoorsman and traveler, he spent much of his free time exploring the natural wonders of the world—usually in the company of Jessie, Moose, and/or his many friends. Charlie and Jessie’s love for each other and passion for life resulted in sharing more adventures in their 13 years together than most people do in a lifetime.
Charlie was a Geospatial Data Scientist and Software Developer at the Idaho National Laboratory’s Environmental & Geological Engineering Department. He earned his master’s in forest hydrology from University of Minnesota, where he also earned his bachelor’s in environmental science and conservation biology.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Jessie; mother, Denise; sister, Molly (Gonçalo Quintino); and brother, Peter. He is preceded in death by his father, Todd.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, May 23rd, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road in Ammon, Idaho. The family will visit with friends from 12 - 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to: The Wind River Mountain Memorial Fund in Charlie’s honor at https://www.btfriends.org/charlies-fund or The Giving Cupboard in Rigby, Idaho.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.