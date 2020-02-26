Casey Daniel Knutson age 26 passed away Feb. 16th, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Casey was born in La Crosse, Wis. on August 31, 1993 to Mark and Molly (Boyle) Knutson, he was a lifelong Spring Grove resident.
He was a 2012 Caledonia High School graduate; In his junior year he was elected Snow King by his classmates. He later graduated with honors from Wisconsin Technical college, with a degree in Marketing.
Casey worked at Quillin’s Foods in Caledonia, throughout high school and college, he also worked at Spring Grove Soda during his college years, and had been working at Fastenal in Winona and La Crosse for the last four years as a Sourcing Consultant.
Casey loved racing from the time he was quite young. He started with go-carts and gradually worked up to B-Mod’s racing on dirt tracks all over the area. He quit that around two years ago to start saving money for his first home, which he had planned to sign for on Monday.
He spent his last summer working in a pit crew with Jake Timm and driving for Knutson racing for fourteen years, he was a featured winning driver.
Casey especially loved being an uncle to his nephews Aiden and Garrett and was excited about his soon to be nephew Owen.
Casey’s smile and effervescent personality could light up a room when he entered, he had the ability to change someone’s bad day into a better one with a joke or some crazy antic; He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his father, Mark Knutson, his brother Jesse Knutson, his sisters Miranda Knutson and Emma (Andy) Fort and their two boys Aiden and Garrett. He is also survived by his paternal grandparents Lawrence & Loretta Knutson, many aunts and uncles including Alan (Deb) Knutson, Amber (Riche) Meiners and three daughters, and TaylorKnutson, Megan (Peter) Henry, and other loving family from both his father’s and mother’s side, Suzanne, Michael, Timothy, Daniel, Katie, Moiria, and Bridget (James), and cousins Erinn, Brooke (Bob), Nick (Brittany), Tom, Elizabeth, Andrew, CeCe (Jess), Sophie, Howie (Allison) Jack (Kayla), Fiona, and many, many friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Molly in 2006, his maternal grandparents, Howard & Betty Boyle, his uncle, Peter Boyle and his great-grandparents.
Memorial services will be held on Sat. at 1:00 P.M. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Caledonia, Mn.
Pastor Steven Meyer will officiate.
Burial of cremains will be at a later date.
Friends may call Sat. from 9:00 a.m. to time of service at the church.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, that memorials be given.
Roble Funeral Home of Spring Grove is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.