Carol Eileen Thorson, age 84 of Caledonia, and formerly of Spring Grove, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Veteran’s Memorial Hospital in Waukon, Iowa after a sudden illness.
Carol was born on March 4, 1935 in Lansing, IA to George and Lois (Blue) Harvey, she graduated from high school and also attended secretarial school.
On October 23, 1952 Carol married Owen Thorson at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in New Albin, IA,
Carol was employed at Trane Co. in La Crosse, WI, and later at Alliant Energy in Lansing, IA, she retired in 1995.
Carol and Owen enjoyed going to Mt. Pleasant each year for the Threshing Festival. She also enjoyed going to flea markets, garage sales, and bowling league on Thursday nights. She was a skilled bowler and enjoyed traveling with her team to tournaments around the country.
She was also an avid supporter of her husband’s local racing career, and looked forward to her Christmas baking with sister Betty and family. Both Carol and Owen loved the Statler Brothers and traveled to see them in Branson many times. She was an active member of Waterloo Ridge Lutheran Church and its women’s groups.
Survivors include her daughter and sons Janelle (Bob) Klug of Caledonia, MN and Greg (Terri) Thorson of Decorah, IA, Gary Thorson of New Albin, IA, and Joel (Janice) Thorson of Dorchester, IA, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, and her dog Katy
She is also survived by a brother-in-law Don Thorson, her sisters-in-law Esther Roverud and Judy Klodnicki.
In addition to her parents and her husband Owen (Ole), she was preceded in death by her brother La Verne Harvey, and her sister Betty Hopkins, three brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law.
Funeral services will be Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Waterloo Ridge Lutheran Church in rural Dorchester, IA
Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.
Burial will be in the Iowa River cemetery.
Roble Funeral Service of Spring Grove is assisting the family.
