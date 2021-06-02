Carla Mary Schneider Hammel, 48, left us on May 24, 2021, surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Carla was born on February 20, 1973, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Michael and Melissa Schneider. She graduated in 1991 from Carlton High School, Carlton Minnesota. She attended Lake Superior and St Cloud Technical College where she received her Associates Degree. She then worked at Life Touch. Upon moving to Spring Grove, she worked at Caledonia High School, where, she loved all her “kids”, and her work family.
On December 10, 2011 she married Jimmy Hammel in Dorchester Iowa.
Carla was a true warrior, and never gave up hope. She was always the life of the party and enjoyed anytime that included getting together with friends and family. She could dance the night away, and enjoyed listening to music, especially Purple Rain. She was an avid sports fan, and was always cheering on her favorites, the Minnesota Vikings, Caledonia Warriors, and Spring Grove Lions. Her boys were her world and she loved them with everything she had.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Hammel; children, Luke Schneider, and Wyatt Hammel; her parents, Michael and Melissa Schneider; brother Calvin (Liz) Schneider; father-in-law, Roger Hammel; mother-in-law, Kathy Schwartzhoff; brother-in-law, Joe (Trina) Hammel; sister-in-laws, Laura (Andy) Durbin, Rose (Sean) Onsgard, Linda (Ricky) Wagner, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
She was proceeded by grandparents, Carl and Mary Rudich, Les and Muriel Schneider, Ralph and Stella Hammel, and Emmett and Lillian Schwartzhoff
There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone, the light remains.
A visitation was held at Four Seasons Community Center, Caledonia on Friday May 28th, 2021. The funeral was at St. Marys Catholic Church, Dorchester, Iowa, on Saturday May 29th, 2021. Burial was in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Dorchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net
