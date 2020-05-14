Calvin Joseph Colsch, age 69, of Freeburg, died peacefully Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Calvin was born September 24, 1950, in LaCrosse, WI, to Edward and Evelyn (Mulholland) Colsch. On April 24, 1971, he was united in marriage to Donna Goetzinger at Evangelical Church of Peace in Freeburg, MN.
Calvin hauled canned milk for Potter in New Albin and he logged with his brother Raymond “Fargo” for 45 years. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, golfing, maintaining his lawn, and casinos. He had a knack for giving people a hard time, which was always in good fun. He will be missed by his family and friends.
Calvin is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Terri (Matt) Strub, and Tim Colsch; special sister in law Julie ( Jeff) Winjum; grandchildren, Madelyn and Jack Strub, and Taylor (Jordan) Theede and Jacob Winjum; great grandson, Crew Theede; siblings, Margretta Cue, Ariel (Pete) Gilbertson, Evelyn (Edward) Bebee, Raymond (Dolly) Colsch, and Merrel (Karen) Colsch; brothers and sisters in law, Larry Goetzinger, Vicki Cavanaugh, Dean (Dana) Goetzinger, Curt (Susie) Goetzinger, Diane (Jack) Hauser, Pat (Mark) Lange, Scott Goetzinger, Deb (Harvey) Ekern, Rick Goetzinger, Cindy (Chad) Campbell; and many nieces, nephews, and special friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Edward “Lug”, Ronnie, and Herbie; brothers in law, Bob Cavanaugh and Steve Rohrer.
A monitored visitation will be Sunday, May 10th from 4 to 7 pm at the Brownsville Community Center. A private family funeral will be held Monday,May 11th, at the Evangelical Church of Peace. Rev. William Reese will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery.There will be no visitation at the church on Monday. Memorials are preferred. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia assisted the family and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.