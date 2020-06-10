Calin Vincent King, infant son of Troy and Katie (Mathews) King passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn.
Calin was born May 1, 2020 in Rochester, Minn. He is survived by his parents, Troy and Katie, his sister, Estelle, and twin brother, Aiden. Also survivng are his grandparents, Kevin and Tammy Mathews, and Corey and Kerry King; great grandparents, Helen Fisch, Dean and Linda King, Anna Mathews, Sue and Wallace Ide; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by great grandparents, Bob Fisch, Earl Mathews; aunt Lonn Mathews; and uncle, Trey King.
A private family service was held and burial was in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia.
McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, assisted the family. Online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net
