Burton E. Bolduan, of Caledonia, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Caledonia Rehab and Retirement Facility in Caledonia, Minnesota. He was born October 16, 1936, in Union Township, Minn., at the home of his parents, Frank and Martha Bolduan. Burton graduated from Caledonia High School. He married Joyce Somermeyer in June of 1958. They purchased the home farm from his parents and raised their family there. Burton was a proud dairy farmer his whole life. He was also an active member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Caledonia and served on the church council for nine years. Burton and Joyce enjoyed traveling, snowmobiling, golfing, bowling, and playing cards for over 55 years in the same card club of friends.
Burton is survived by his wife of nearly 62 years, Joyce; son, Steven (Sheila); daughters, Kari and Nancy (Mike); daughter in-law, Cindy; grandchildren, Maribeth (Justin), Anne (Brad), Erin (Kyle), Patrick (Jaralyn), Samantha, Navarae, Hannah, and Heidi; great-grandchildren Logan, Lyric, Henry, Gunner, Maverick, Hadley, Lylah, Eloise, Amelia, and Vivian; and sisters, Verna and Marcile. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Martha; his father and mother in-law, Albert and Frieda Somermeyer; son, Michael; brothers, Frank Jr. and Roland; and sisters, Delores and Alice.
Private family funeral services will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, at St. John ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Caledonia, Minnesota. The burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is assisting the family during their time of need. Online condolences may be offered at the funeral home website, www.jandtfredrickson.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.