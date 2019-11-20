Brenda S. Szeflinski, age 49, of Tomah, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on November 13, 2019. She was born February 21, 1970 to Jerry and Susie (Meiners) Frank in Caledonia, Minnesota.
Brenda was united in marriage to Paul Szeflinski on June 27, 1992.
Brenda lived life to the fullest. She was the life of the party and the brightest star in the room. Her vibrant personality, quick wit and sense of humor made her a person whom everyone wanted to be around. Her passion to educate and selfless teaching style allowed her to create invaluable connections with endless students. She was a loyal friend, a dedicated employee and a devoted coworker. Brenda obtained her Bachelor of Education from St. Cloud State University and further continued her education by receiving a Masters Degree in Education from University of Wisconsin – LaCrosse. Although Brenda had been teaching for 25+ years she was still continuing to pursue further education due to her love of learning.
More than anything, Brenda loved being a mom. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter and sister. From hockey mom, to sibling referee, to teaching her girls the master of sass, to her world-famous Hamburger Helper - she did it all. Her family meant the world to her and her to them, she was their rock. Brenda not only shaped her three children, but she opened her arms to countless friends every chance she had. Brenda especially loved anything that involved family – hunting, traveling, beating them in cards, cheering for the Vikings (more importantly rooting against the Packers) and above all, the precious memories she made at the farm.
She will be forever missed. In a world where you can be anything, be kind, like Brenda. She continued this spirit in death, giving the gift of life through eye and tissue donation. “True holiness is when you leave every person more alive than when you found them.”
She is survived by her husband, Paul of Tomah; her children, Mitchell (Karah), Mariah (Dirk) and Melissa (Hunter); her parents, Jerry and Susie Frank; her mother-in-law, Delores Szeflinski; her sister, Cherie (Nick) Thyssen, their children Nathan (Kayla), Braden and Avianna; her brother, Brian (Amy) Frank, their children Shayna, Kailee and Alexa; her brother-in-law, Greg (Katie), their children Ella and Mason; other relatives and friends, especially her second family of friends she made over the years in Tomah.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 18, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 513 S. Pine St., Caledonia, MN, 55921. Father Jennings will officiate. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah, Wisconsin. Visitation will also be held Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church in Caledonia. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.
To Brenda, the greatest joy of being a teacher was inspiring children to read. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests bringing a book to donate, or to make a donation which will be used to purchase children’s books for local organizations. Donations may be made at https://www.paypal.me/books4brenda.
