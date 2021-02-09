Bonnie Dell Loomis, 85, of Caledonia/Hokah, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2021 at Valley View Healthcare and Rehab. She was born on August 11, 1935 to Robert and Marie Bautsch. She married John R Loomis on February 8th, 1956 in Winona, Minnesota.
Bonnie worked at Franciscan Skemp for several years. She enjoyed raising her ten children. She loved gardening and also farmed with her husband for a few years.
Bonnie is survived by eight children, Russell (Sara) Loomis, Teresa (John Rabuck) Loomis, Kay (Doug) Twite, Dale (Ruth) Loomis, Barb, Tim (Kathy Unnasch) Loomis, Nancy (Mike Rogich) Loomis, Sarah (Tony) Wiste; 26 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother in law and sister in law, Richard and Muriel Loomis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Marie Bautsch; husband, John R Loomis; son Robert John Loomis, Michael James Loomis; and granddaughter, Anna Marie Loomis.
A Celebration of Life and burial service will be held at a later date. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
