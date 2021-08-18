Beulah Viola (Ganrud) Onstad, 93, of Spring Grove, Minnesota, passed into the eternal Care of our Lord on May 25, 2021, at Gundersen Tweeten Care Center.
Beulah was born on December 29, 1927, at the Spring Grove Hospital to Benhard (Benny) and Violet (Christopher) Ganrud. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church where she was a lifetime member. On February 15, 1947, she married Carleton (Carty) Onstad at the Trinity Church parsonage. They were married for 66 and 1/2 years at the time of Carty’s passing.
Beulah assisted Carty at the Onstad Dairy for decades and later worked in the library at the Spring Grove Public Schools for 27 years.
She was a member of the Sons of Norway and Legion Auxiliary. Beulah volunteered throughout her life with church activities including TLCW, alter guild, quilting group, and teaching Sunday School.
Beulah enjoyed her gardens and home, but most of all she loved spending time with family and friends. We will miss her friendly smile and her loving and caring soul.
Survivors include son Dennis Onstad of Wayzata, daughter-in-law Sylvia Onstad of St Cloud; grandchildren Kendrick (Maria) Onstad of Sartell, Kirstin (John) Bowen of St Michael, Kelly (Tim) Kishel of Eveleth; great grandchildren Aurora and Carleton Kishel, Nolan Aker, Rayna Bowen and Jaxton Onstad; sisters June Wright of Minnetonka and Donna McDonagh of San Francisco, California., and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Carty, son Kurt, great granddaughter Emma Onstad-Aker, brother Gordon Ganrud & sister Alice MacDowell, all of her brothers-in-law and sisters in-law and 4 nephews.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, August 26,2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Pastor Elizabeth Hermeier and Pastor Lane Zaffke will officiate.
Burial will be at 10:30 A.M. in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.
Roble Funeral Home will be assisting the family.
