With hearts filled with sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved Berdonna Gomez on August 30, 2021.
Berdonna was born on November 26, 1935 in La Crosse, Wisconsin, to Lloyd and Adeline Witt and grew up in several farming communities around Caledonia, Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her daughters Catherine Thomas, Marie McCarthy and son Michael Gomez.
She married Joe Gomez on April 12, 1958 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Mineral Wells, Texas.
Berdonna was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and was a teacher in both Palo Pinto and Mineral Wells school districts. She was also a member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas, O.L.L. Altar Society, Palo Pinto County Retired Teacher’s Association and Delta Kappa Gamma Society.
Berdonna enjoyed gardening, reading, traveling, and spending time with her husband Joe as well as their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Berdonna is survived by her husband of over 60 years, Joe Gomez; sister Delone Gonzales; son, David Gomez and wife Tammy; son-in-laws, Toby Thomas and Dennis McCarthy granddaughter, Jennifer Masby; grandson, Joseph Thomas and wife Casey, great-grandson Troy Thomas, great-granddaughter Hope Catherine Thomas; grandson Joshua Gomez and wife Dakota Gomez, great-granddaughter Amara Gomez; grandson Nathan McCarthy and wife Allyson; granddaughter Ashlyn Gray and husband Ryan Gray; great-granddaughters Kinsleigh and Emma Gray, great-grandsons Samuel and Dean Gray; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and countless friends.
Rosary will be held Thursday, 9/2/2021 at 5 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Mineral Wells, Texas, followed by visitation 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. at Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Home (across the street). Funeral Service will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church followed by a burial at Woodland Cemetery.
Donations in Berdonna’s honor may be made to Boys Town USA, your local humane society or animal rescue group of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.