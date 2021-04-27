Audrey N. Cannon, 93, of Caledonia, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021, surrounded by family, at her daughter’s home.
She was born August 26, 1927, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to John and Ruby (Hunt) Nielson. Audrey was a graduate of West High School in Salt Lake City. On April 12, 1948, she married Leslie Cannon in Preston, Minnesota. They met roller skating when “he fell for her” and she helped him up. Together they enjoyed traveling out west visiting family and their favorite destination, Cody, Wyoming. She enjoyed her flowers and gardening, sewing, canning, and reading. In her later years, she also enjoyed doing puzzles. Most of all, she was a loving mother and grandmother.
She is survived by six children, Patti (Bernie) Puffer of Fort Atkinson, Iowa, Victor Cannon of the Philippines; Ruby (Larry) Lightfoot of Seattle, Washington, Marian (Ron) Bodin of River Falls, Wisconsin, Jeanie (Kent) Bender of Blain, Minnesota, and Nancy Steele (Tub Stoltz) of Caledonia, Minnesota; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one grandson, Richard Leslie “Ricky” Barnes; four brothers; and four sisters.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Caledonia Chapel, 518 West Main St., Caledonia. Burial will follow in the Kendallville Eddy Cemetery, Kendallville, Iowa.
A visitation will be from 10 am until the time of service, Friday, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com
