Ashley Marie Longenecker, age 34, passed peacefully on February 12, 2021. Ashley was born on January 10, 1987. Memorial service will be held on February 26th at Jandt Funeral Home, 318 W. Main St., Caledonia, Minnesota. Public visitation from 1-2 p.m. Private family service to follow.
Ashley is survived by her beloved mother and father Trina and Marvin Longenecker. Also her favorite brother Travis Longenecker and her adorable nieces Paige, Kylie, and Ayla Longenecker. Grandmothers Elmae Holte and Norma Longenecker. Aunts Debra Zurfluh and Caron Paschke. Uncles Randy Holte, Russell and Kurtis Longenecker, great aunt Judy Holte, and many cousins.
Ashley was preceded in death by both her grandfathers Merlyn Holte and Irvin Longenecker, and her uncles Jeff and Eric Holte.
Ashley enjoyed watching movies and listening to music, making a new concoction to try for our family cook outs, and decorating her apartment, but most of all her cats Bubber’s and Mr. Kitty.
There will be a luncheon at Elsie’s Bar & Grill, 226 East Main St., Caledonia, at 2 p.m. on February 26.
