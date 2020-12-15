Arnold Lawrence Hjellming of Poinciana, Florida passed away at his residence on December 3, 2020. He was 89.
He was born on January 24, 1931 in Caledonia, Minnesota to Lawrence J. and Stella Kasten Hjellming. Arnold was a proud veteran of both the United States Air Force and the United States Navy, having served a total of some 20 years in the military. While in the Air Force he was a staff sergeant in the Korean War and he served during peace time in the Navy as an aviation machinist’s mate second class. Even after his military career was over, he continued to support his country working various places that would benefit his country, like working and building panels for the Space Station. Arnold was a member of the Masons and a member of the V.F.W. Lodge 2093. Arnold was known by his closest friends by his nickname, Swede and was known by his grandchildren as Pepaw. He was a true blue, a man’s man and he loved antique cars and trucks. He was a big supporter of St Jude Children’s Research Hospital and other children and animal charitable organizations. He loved his family and was a devoted parent and grandparent. He was honorable in all his ways, a very hard worker & never complained. He loved animals and he even adopted 12 cats, all of which he named and had them spayed. He will be forever remembered as a Man who lived his life to the fullest.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ila Faye Hill; children, Sonya Ann Miller and her husband, Don, Sherie Lynn Thompson, Connie Souleyrette and her husband, Kevin, Phyllis Temples, Yvonne Scarborough, Hank Temples and his wife, Sammy; sister, Suzann Beckman; grandchildren, Jeremy, Amber, Wesley, Brody and his wife, Kelly, Dylan, Cory, Garrett, Jared and his wife, Kayla, Ariel and her husband, Mark, Wyatt and his fiancé, Anna; great grandchildren, Bryce, Caleb, John Wyatt, Rhett, Hunter and Bryston.
Mr. Hjellming will be laid to rest with his fellow veterans at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Memorial donations may be made to www.stjude.org
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.