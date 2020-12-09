Arnold Edwin Fruechte, 91 of Caledonia died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Tweeten Care Center in Spring Grove, Minnesota.
Arnold was born March 3, 1929 in Caledonia to Edwin and Ella Fruechte. He attended country school through 8th grade and then went to work on the family farm.
In the early 1950’s he would travel to Texas during the winter months with his lifelong friend Maynard Welscher where they did carpenter work for Clarence Guillaume and other odd jobs. He married Elizabeth (Liz) Yehle on November 14, 1959 in La Crosse, Wisconsin, and made Caledonia their home for 61 years. Being the lifelong salesman that he was, he sold many things in the Caledonia area starting with Oldsmobiles, John Deere farm equipment and eventually starting Fruechte Implement an Oliver farm equipment dealership in 1964. He served on the Oliver Dealer Advisory Council in the early 1970’s. In 1974 he built the new shop and took on Arctic Cat snowmobiles. He eventually changed the name to Farm Power and Equipment and sold numerous lines of farm equipment. The success of the business earned him many awards and memorable travel opportunities all over the world. In December 1985 he took on the Chrysler, Dodge & Plymouth franchise and added Scotty motorhomes shortly after. He also had ownership interest in Caledonia Ford during the 1990’s. During his (multiple) “retirements” he obtained his real estate and broker license and sold vehicles for Ellingson Motors.
Arnie and Liz enjoyed wintering in Texas in their motorhome visiting family and friends. He was a member of St Lukes Church in Eitzen, Caledonia Masonic Lodge #20, the Caledonia Snow Gophers and was very active in 4H in his younger years.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Liz. Two children Steve (Linda) of Caledonia and Kay (Michael) Paulson of Spring Grove. His two favorite grandchildren Phillip Paulson of St Paul, Minnesota, and Katrina Paulson of Spring Grove. Brothers Vernon (Naomi) Fruechte, Neil (Sharon) Fruechte and Lawrence (Judy) Fruechte and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Eloyse Asmus, Muriel Schroeder; brothers-in-law Ray Asmus, Glen Schroeder and nephews Terry Asmus and Randy Asmus.
It was Arnold’s wish to donate his body to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester for medical research. Due to the current health situation, there will be no service or visitation. Arnold’s family will celebrate his life with a private memorial service. Cards may be sent to the family at: 14011 State 44, Caledonia, MN 55921. To leave online condolences please visit the funeral home website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
