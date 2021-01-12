Ardyce Elaine Esch, age 84, received her crown of glory on January 5, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin. She was born on December 7, 1936, to Edgar and Margaret (Olson) Senn in Mound Prairie, Minnesota. She attended a country school for elementary school and graduated from Caledonia Public Schools in 1955. On December 3, 1955, she married Robert Verdell Esch. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary recently. Together they raised four children: Randy (Debra) Esch, The Villages, Fla., Vicki (Bruce) Abraham, North Mankato, Minn., Laurie (Jerry Taylor) Esch-Taylor, North Mankato, Minn., and Robin Carlson, Caledonia, Minnesota.
Ardyce loved children and sports. Her own children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. She operated Grandma’s Daycare for more than 35 years. Each child in her daycare had a special place in her heart. Another activity Ardyce loved was gathering with her friends from the Red Hatters. She was also an avid Caledonia Warriors fan. She used her season pass to attend as many events as possible for decades. She even cheered the football team on from her living room through their last game.
Ardyce is survived by her husband, Bob; her children and their spouses; grandchildren, Melissa (Greg) Baures, Emily (Aaron) Ramirez, Ryan Esch, Sierra Esch, Heather Abraham, Michael Abraham, Robert (Melissa) Carlson, Steven (Meredith Westin) Carlson, Jr., Tyler (Megan Cummings) Carlson, and Chelsey Carlson; and great grandchildren, Josephine Ramirez, Juniper Ramirez, Geo Ramirez, Elijah Baures, Hope Baures, Samuel Baures, Faith Baures, Evelyn Carlson and August Carlson; as well as many nieces, nephews, and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Margaret Senn; her sisters and their husbands, Evelyn (Dale) Besse, Marian (John) Stallings, and Audrey (Darold) Ranzenberger; her father and mother-in-law, Hubert and Martha Esch; her brother-in-law and wife, Ken (Erma) Esch; and son-in-law, Jerry Taylor.
A public visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 650 N. Kingston St., Caledonia. A private funeral service for family will follow at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Jon Wolff will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
