Arden George Krueger, Sr. passed away peacefully at Caledonia Care and Rehab on Monday, September 21, 2020, with his three daughters at his side.
He was born in Caledonia, Minn. on 7/28/30 to Ervin and Mary (Stemper) Krueger. He married Mary “Irene” Tony on June 20, 1950 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Freeburg.
Ardy was employed by several local plumbing & heating and carpentry businesses, his last place of employment being Esch Builders. He was very meticulous in his work and was a “jack of all trades”!! For someone who only had an 8th grade education, he was a man of many talents.
He is survived by his 3 daughters: Kate Ranzenberger (Tom) of Stewartville, Minn., Donna Krueger (Jeff Drietz) of Taunton, MN and Doris Loeffler (Wayne Myhre) of Caledonia, Minn.; his two sisters: Rita Noel and Gerri Schroeder, both of Caledonia, Minn. and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is further survived by a special family connection with Diane Schulze of Caledonia, Minn.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene; daughter Karen; son Ardy, Jr. as well as his siblings Lois, Bill, Marilyn, Don, Ben, Ruth and Arlene.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, October 3rd, followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Caledonia, Minn. Fr. Robert Horihan and Fr. Matthew Wagner will officiate. Burial at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Freeburg, Minn. will follow the Funeral Service.
Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Due to Covid 19, masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.
McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may e given at mccorickfuneralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.