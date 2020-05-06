Annette Schoh

Annette H. Schoh, 82, of New Albin, Iowa died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her home in New Albin, Iowa. She was born to Earl and Bertha (Jensen) Wohlers on October 17, 1937. Annette graduated in 1955 from New Albin high school.
Annette was united in marriage with Donald Schoh on March 30, 1957 at St. Peters United Church of Christ in New Albin, Iowa. Eight children were born to this union. Annette was a member of the New Albin VFW Auxiliary and also a member of the Ladies Aid Society for The United Church of Christ in New Albin. Prior to her retirement, Annette worked about ten years as a supervisor for Able, Inc. in La Crescent MN, a group home for people with developmental disabilities. When Annette wasn’t busy raising her 8 children, she enjoyed selling Tupperware and Avon. She also loved playing cards with the ladies in her card club, was an avid bowler, and enjoyed watching all her sons and some of her grandsons play Kee High baseball...she was their biggest fan. Annette enjoyed the simple things in life and was a caretaker for many. Most of all Annette enjoyed spending time with family, her children and grandchildren...she was most proud of them and they were her pride and joy.
Annette is survived by her eight children: Terry (Lynn) Schoh, Renee (Kevin) Martin, Vicki Snodgrass, Jeff Schoh, Scott (Jana) Schoh, Julie (Jamie) Lenz, Chris Schoh and Mike Schoh. She is further survived by her grandchildren: Kara Tarrence, Nick Schoh, Zach Schoh, Amber May, Aubry Snodgrass, Meghan Schoh-Marson, Jared Schoh, Chanda Schoh, Cody Schoh, Blake Schoh, Maison Schoh, Josh Lenz, Jacee Lenz, Jaidyn Lenz, Emma Schoh and Easton Schoh. She was also blessed with 13 Great-grandchildren: Addison and Aspen Tarrence, Jade and Lake Andrews-McEntire, Laynee, Maycee, Chase and Cruz Marson, Halle and Grayson Schoh, Fielder and Grady Schoh, and Leo Lenz. Annette was further survived by her siblings: Bob Wohlers, Jan Lutes, Gary Wohlers and Diane Buss.
Preceeding Annette in death were her parents, Earl and Bertha Wohlers; her husband, Donald; and a brother, Randy Wohlers.
It was Annette’s final wishes that she be cremated with a personal and private service with her family. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time.
Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation service of Lansing, Iowa is helping the family with arrangements. Any condolences and memorials may be directed to the funeral home.
