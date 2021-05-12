The evening of December 6, 2020, Ann Minerva Koel, a fiercely independent woman, passed away peacefully, with her husband holding her hand at Tweeten Care Center in Spring Grove, Minnesota.
Ann was born March 21, 1929, in Caledonia, to Peter and Margaret (Longueville) Koenig. She graduated from Loretto High School in 1947 and she then worked at a local grocery store. On May 15, 1951, she married Roger Koel at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Caledonia. Ann was a life long homemaker and was an active volunteer at St. Mary’s School, Caledonia. Later in life she was a cook for senior dining for SEMCAC.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Roger; 2 daughters, Jane (David) Koel-Schein of Onalaska, Wisconsin, and Joan (Tim) Doering of Anoka, Minnesota; 4 grandchildren, Matthew Koel, Rebekah (Nick) Wolfe, Sam (Stephanie) Doering, and Riley (Kelly) Doering; and 2 great grandsons, Max Doering and Rowan Doering.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Gerald Koenig, a sister, Elaine Fisch, and an infant brother, LeRoy Francis.
A Mass of Christian Burial is planned for May 15, 2021 at 11 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia. Father Matthew Wagner will officiate and interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia.
Memorials are preferred to St. Mary’s Church.
The service will be livestreamed on McCormick Funeral Home Facebook page and can be seen later on the website, mccormickfuneralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.