Angeline “Angie” M. Wernet, age 92, of Caledonia, formerly of the Mabel area, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Caledonia Care and Rehab.
Angie was born October 10, 1927 in Mount Carroll, Illinois to Howard and Beulah (Kness) Imel. She grew up in the Mount Carroll area graduating from high school there in 1946. She moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa where she worked at Woolworths. It was there where she met Earl Wernet. They were married on April 12, 1948 at the Decorah Lutheran Church.
They moved back to Earl’s family farm near Bluffton, Iowa (Cold Water). She did factory work in Freeport, Illinois from 1953 to 1970. They then moved to Prosper, Minnesota, operating the Crystal Inn in Burr Oak and purchasing the Prosper School. They originally turned it into an antique shop and later into the Stateline Supper Club. She had also worked at the elementary school in Canton and the Canton Mini Mart. After retiring, Earl and Angie moved to Brownsville. She enjoyed spending time with family, socializing, dancing, playing cards, gambling, and spending time at their boathouse fishing, boating, and just being on the river. Earl passed away August 13, 2012.
Angie is survived by six children June (Robert) Bolen of Manawa, Wisconsin, LeRoy (Nancy) of Winslow, Illinois, Marie (Chuck) Busack of Brownsville, Barb Neuenschwander of Lena, Illinois, Fay (Kenneth) Garness of Canton, Minnesota, and Mary Wernet of Monroe, Wisconsin; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-two great grandchildren; three brothers Larry (Janet) Imel of Springbrook, Arkansas, Gary (Vicky) Imel of Chadwick, Illinios, and Lyle (Linda) Imel of Union Mills, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; her parents; and four siblings.
A private family burial will be held in the Bluffton Cemetery. The Mengis Funeral Home in Mabel is assisting with arrangements.
