Alden Milo Guberud, age 77 of Prescott, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 9, 2021 at his home. Alden was born May 18, 1944 in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, to Arnold and Stella (Mathieson) Guberud. He graduated from Spring Grove High School, with the Class of 1962. Al furthered his education at the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse. On June 12, 1965, Al was united in marriage to Elizabeth Ann Teeslink. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Kristin and Eric and 56 years of devotion. Al worked in the grocery business for 35+ years, including time with Fairway Foods and Ptacek’s IGA.
Living the rural life brought great joy to Al. He enjoyed being outdoors, harvesting a bounty of apples from the orchard. Al took great pride in Orchardview Farms for 40 years. Al also loved being elbow deep in grease fixing things. He delighted in restoring John Deere tractors and rehabbing lawn tractors. Most important to Al was his faith and his family. He was a devoted longtime member of the United Methodist Church in River Falls. Al had great love for his family. After being revived from a near fatal heart attack in 1987, Al felt each day was a gift from God. Al was especially blessed to watch his children grow to adults, cherished his time with his grandchildren, and enjoyed retirement with his faithful wife, Liz. A genuine, honest and humble man, Al will be fondly remembered and missed by all who knew and loved him.
Al will remain in the hearts of his loving wife, Liz; children, Kristin Bauer and Eric (Jill) Guberud; grandchildren, Anna and Macy Bauer and Alli and Max Guberud; sister, Nancy Cornair; brother, Steven (Diane) Guberud; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Al was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Stella Guberud.
A Visitation will be held 5:00 – 8:00 PM Monday, July 12, 2021 at the Old Ptacek’s Event Center, 1449 Orrin Road in Prescott, Wisconsin, and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Funeral services honoring Al Guberud will take place 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at the Old Ptacek’s Event Center with Pastor Janet Ellinger officiating. A luncheon reception will immediately follow. Interment will take place at Pine Glen Cemetery.
Funeral services are entrusted to the O’Connell-Benedict Funeral Home of Prescott (715) 262-5404. www.oconnellbenedict.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the United Methodist Church - Spirit of Grace Church in River Falls.
