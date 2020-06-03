Albert Kilger, 82 of Brownsville, MN passed away peacefully at SpringBrook Assisted Living Facility of La Crescent, MN on the late evening of Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Albert is survived by his sons; Albert J. Kilger of Janesville, WI and Andrew J. Kilger of Madison, WI; ex-wife and close companion, Joan Kilger of La Crescent; half-brother, Herman Stemplinger of Eisenhammer-Laaber, Germany. He was preceded in death by his father, Leopold Kilger, who died during WWII; his mother, Caroline (Stemplinger) Kilger of Eisenhammer-Laaber, Germany; brothers, Leo Kilger of La Crosse and George Kilger of Germany, along with a half-brother, Johann Stemplinger of Eisenhammer-Laaber, Germany.
Albert was born in Mittenwald, Germany on May 18, 1938 to Leopold and Caroline Kilger. He graduated from the Institute of Culinary Fine Arts in Germany and was the “Saucier Chef” for some of the finest resorts in Germany, Italy, France, England and the St. Moritz in Switzerland. Albert was multi-lingual, fluent in German, French, Italian and English. In the 1960’s Albert came to the United States and established a fine food restaurant in Chicago. Attracted by the beauty and similarity to Germany, Albert joined his brother, Leo Kilger in the La Crosse area and together they established a fine German food restaurant outside of La Crescent in 1973. This restaurant, “Kilger’s Four Seasons” was quite popular and known for their prime rib and authentic German specialties.
Albert married Joan Wiersma on March 23, 1991 and they had two sons together. Although they later divorced, their friendship remained strong and continued throughout Albert’s life.
In accordance with his wishes, Albert was given a proper Catholic burial. A private service was held in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Brownsville, MN.
A special thanks to the staff at SpringBrook of La Crescent for taking such loving care of Al during his brief stay.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
R.I.P. Al…..until we meet again.
