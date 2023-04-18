David Wermager

David Wermager, 69, of Melbourne, Iowa, passed away on the afternoon of April 13, 2023.

Services for David were held on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home beginning at 11:00 a.m. A visitation for family and friends was held from 9:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the services. He was laid to rest at the Melbourne Memorial Gardens. Memorials in David's name may be directed to his family for a later designation. For additional information or to send a condolence to the family please call 641-844-1234 or visit www.mitchellfh.com.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.