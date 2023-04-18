David Wermager, 69, of Melbourne, Iowa, passed away on the afternoon of April 13, 2023.
Services for David were held on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home beginning at 11:00 a.m. A visitation for family and friends was held from 9:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the services. He was laid to rest at the Melbourne Memorial Gardens. Memorials in David's name may be directed to his family for a later designation. For additional information or to send a condolence to the family please call 641-844-1234 or visit www.mitchellfh.com.
David William Wermager was born February 14, 1954 to parents William and Lola (Gran) Wermager in Caledonia, Minnesota. He was the oldest of four children. David grew up in Caledonia and graduated from Caledonia High School in the Class of 1972. He furthered his education and attended Winona Tech School for auto body in Winona, Minnesota.
On September 22,1979, David was united in marriage to the love of his life Lois (Dawley) Wermager at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Caledonia, Minnesota. In 1980, they moved to Melbourne, Iowa where he was employed by CNW Railroad as a signalman. In 1982, they were blessed with their son Luke. David worked for the railroad for 37 years, retiring from Union Pacific Railroad on March 1, 2014.
David was a 37-year member of The Brotherhood of Railroad Signalman. In addition, he was an active member of the Mid-Iowa Plymouth Club. In his free time, David loved to attend auctions and swap meets. He looked forward to his yearly trip to the swap meet in Iola, Wisconsin with his son. He was always working on projects, whether that be a car or something around the house. He was one to call when you were in need of a part for a project and most likely would offer a helping hand. He loved being a papa to his grandchildren. He had the pleasure of watching his grandson, Nick, play baseball and wrestle. He also loved spending time at the softball fields and volleyball courts watching his favorite granddaughter, Bella. He enjoyed listening to his grandson, Matthew, play in jazz band and play soccer. He had received the title of great-grandpa recently and wore that title proudly.
Those left to remember and cherish his memory are his wife of 43 years, Lois; his son, Luke (Jena) Wermager; grandchildren, Nick, Bella, and Matthew Wermager; great-granddaughter Amaris Wermager; siblings, Larry (Karen) Wermager, Carl (Denise) Wermager and Ellie Rask; brothers and sisters-in-law, Tim Dawley, Donna (Dave) Reinertson, Lona (Ken) Curtis, LaVonne (Brian) Kocourek, Keith Curtis, and Jacque Dawley; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his father and mother-in-law, Jesse and Cecelia Dawley; and his brother and sister-in-laws, Herbert Dawley, Cordelia Curtis, and Nathan Dawley.
