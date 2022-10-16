Darlene Gladys (Olson) Inglett, age 70, of Jordan, MN, formerly of Caledonia, MN, passed away October 15, 2022, at Oak Terrace Assisted Living in Jordan. She was born September 8, 1952, in Caledonia, to Ed and Gladys (Ranzenberger) Olson. Darlene graduated from Caledonia High School in 1972. She lived in LaCrosse for a short time, and then lived in Caledonia for most of her life. She married Lyle Inglett June 25, 1983, in Caledonia. Lyle passed away October 25, 2021.
Darlene worked at Woodland Industries in Caledonia. She enjoyed knitting and reading.
She is survived by her stepson, Kevin Inglett; her sisters, Sandra (Bruce) Eddy, Denise (Gary) Wiermerslage, Lorna Lantz, and Sharon (Don, Jr.) Burroughs; brothers and sisters in law, Kenneth (Kay) Inglett, Eileen (Dale) Kruse; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, sister, Lyla Olson; brother, Stanley Olson, brother in law, Ed Lantz; and niece, Linda Lantz.
Funeral services will be at 11 am, Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the United Methodist Church, Caledonia. Rev. Deb King Quale and Rev. Mark Chapman will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday before the service at the church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family.
