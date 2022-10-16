Darlene Gladys (Olson) Inglett

Darlene Gladys (Olson) Inglett

Darlene Gladys (Olson) Inglett, age 70, of Jordan, MN, formerly of Caledonia, MN, passed away October 15, 2022, at Oak Terrace Assisted Living in Jordan. She was born September 8, 1952, in Caledonia, to Ed and Gladys (Ranzenberger) Olson. Darlene graduated from Caledonia High School in 1972. She lived in LaCrosse for a short time, and then lived in Caledonia for most of her life. She married Lyle Inglett June 25, 1983, in Caledonia. Lyle passed away October 25, 2021.

