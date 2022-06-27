Darlene Gengler Rommes, age 84, of Caledonia, died peacefully Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Gundersen Medical Center, LaCrosse, WI.
She was born July 7, 1937, in Caledonia, to Erwin and Ruth (Schroeder) Diersen. Darlene started working as a nurse's aid at Caledonia Hospital when she was 17. She married Ray Gengler on January 18, 1958. She was also a waitress and cook at Elmer's Supper Club. Darlene and Ray took over Caledonia Cold Storage (Sno-Pac) in 1970. She and Ray continued to run Sno-Pac until she retired at the age of 70. After Ray died in 1999, she married Donnie Rommes in 2001. Donnie passed away in 2011.
Darlene loved crocheting blankets and sharing them with friends and family. She loved history and archaeology. She adored all her many grandchildren, and she loved gardening, traveling, and cooking. She was a devout Catholic and loved watching mass on TV. She gave the best hugs, had the most beautiful smile, and had a huge, giving heart.
She is survived by her 4 children: Pete Gengler, Nick (Nicolette Carlson) Joan Gengler DeWall, and Jenny (Troy) Winjum; grandchildren, Jack Gengler, Jake Gengler, Jennifer (Smerud) Petersen, and Tori Bolster, Zach Gengler, Seth Gengler, Phil Denstad, Paul Denstad, Nick Denstad, and Cristina DeWall, Madison Winjum and Tanner Winjum; 14 great
grandchildren, Braeden, Kiley, Colton, Issac, Lucy, Zeke, Max, Reed, Peyton, Chance, Ethan, Joshua, Caleb, and Leyla; stepchildren, Karen (Larry) Wermager, Amy Rommes, Teri (Dan) Gavin, Connie (Paul) Link, and Debbie (Randy) Myhre; and several step-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Ray and Donnie; an infant son, Erik Todd; grandchildren, Izzy, Collette, Anna, and Mathew; and stepdaughter, Julie Connor.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 2, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Father Matt Wagner will officiate and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Friday at St. Mary's Holy family Hall. Friends may also call from 10 to 11 am Sat. before the service at the church, where a Catholic Daughters Rosary will be said at 9:30 am Memorials may be given to St. Mary's Catholic Church.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.