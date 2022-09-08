Daniel "Danny" Roy Irvine

Daniel "Danny" Roy Irvine, age 64, of Caledonia, MN, died August 21, 2022 at his home. He was born May 15, 1958, in La Crosse, WI, to Tom and Jean (Murray) Irvine. He was a member of La Crescent High School Class of 1976.

Dan worked as a Tool and Die Maker. He worked many years for his father at Mid-City Tool and Die, La Crosse, WI and at the time of his death he was working for Advanced Fiber Products, La Crosse, WI. Danny loved the outdoors; enjoying hunting, fishing and camping. He was an amazing cook, just like his mother.

