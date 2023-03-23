Dana James Pongratz

Dana James Pongratz, age 63, of La Crescent, MN died peacefully on March 19, 2023 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, WI.

He was born on November 16, 1959 in Tomah, WI to John Dana and Ruth Elaine (Uischner) Pongratz. He graduated from Caledonia High School in 1978 and attended the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, earning a degree in computer science. He married Kimberly Ann DeWitt on September 25, 1982 and celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary last year.

