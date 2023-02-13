Clayton Richard Rottman, age 91, of Caledonia, passed away peacefully at his home, February 13, 2023, surrounded by his family.
He was born November 25, 1931, in Caledonia, to George and Katherine (Reinhart) Rottman. On June 3, 1967, he married Helen "Mitzi" Flannery at St. Joseph Cathedral, La Crosse. Mitzi passed away July 6, 1992.
Clayton married Joanne (Felten) Loncharek on September 25, 1998, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. He worked as a farmer until 1993, and then he worked at Quillins until 2017.
Clayton was a hardworking, patient, good, quiet man. He enjoyed growing flowers, polka music, shopping, and loved to play board games and do puzzles. He loved his family and was a devoted member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne; daughters, Vicki (Russ) Breeser, Theresa (Jim) Sennes, and Cheryl (Don) Vickery; grandchildren, Tanner, Kiara, Haley, and Sadie Sennes, Cullen and Makenna Vickery; stepdaughters, Gail and Lori Loncharek; step-grandaughter, Melissa Twite; brothers, Wilfred (Betty) and Irvin Rottman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Mitzi, sister, Marcella (Dick) Breuwet; and sisters-in- law, Agnes Rottman and Ruth Rotttman.
A Mass of Christian Burial was at 11 am, Friday, February 17, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Fathers. Matt Wagner and Tom Jennings concelebrated. Burial was in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. Visitation was Thursday from 4 to 7 pm at St. Mary's Holy Family Hall, where a prayer service was held at 6:30 pm. Visitation was from 10-11 am Friday morning before the service at the church. The service was live-streamed on St. Mary's Church/School, Caledonia, Facebook page.
