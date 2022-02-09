Cindy Marie Hartson, 61, of Caledonia passed away peacefully on February 6, 2022 at Mayo Health Systems in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Cindy was born January 3, 1961 in Caledonia to Fremont "Fritz" and Corinne (Schutz) Kubitz. Cindy grew up and spent much of her life living in Caledonia. Over the years, Cindy was a homemaker, but she also worked at Elmer's Supper Club in Caledonia, The Radisson Hotel in La Crosse and the Holiday Inn in Rochester, MN. She also worked at Northern Engraving in Spring Grove and ABLE Inc in Caledonia. Her most recent position was babysitting her grandson, Zander, which was her most favorite and happiest job in her life.
Family was always very important to Cindy and she enjoyed spending time with them. She enjoyed family meals together especially at the family farm, as well as cook outs down at Camp Winnebago. Cindy cherished holidays with her family and enjoyed hosting holidays at her home until her family outgrew her house. Cindy loved to go shopping and spent many Saturdays shopping in La Crosse, with her husband Archie. Cindy could be seen just about daily shopping at Quillins or the Dollar General in Caledonia. Cindy also loved going on road trips with her sister, Judy, visiting antique shops and garage sales. Cindy also enjoyed spending evenings at home with Archie and her kids having game nights, dancing, listening to music and having a good time. She truly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, who were her "little sweethearts." Her grandchildren lit up her life and her goal in life was to keep them happy and smiling. She spoiled them rotten and the grandchildren have the greatest memories of her.
Cindy was a very loving wife, mom, grandma, sister and daughter. She was the most patient, tender-hearted, caring and kind woman anybody would have had the pleasure of knowing. Cindy taught her children at a young age how hard the world can be and drilled into them that the true value of a person doesn't have a dollar sign attached to it. She taught them the real value of a person is how good their heart is and how they treat other people in life. Cindy put everything on the line to make sure her kids were doing well in life.
Cindy is survived by her husband of 24 years, Archie; her children, Jennifer (Derek) St.Mary of Spring Grove, Zachariah Thomas of La Crescent, Alys (David) Willsey and Cody Hartson, both of Caledonia. Her beloved grandchildren, Gavin, Mason, Zander, Ryan, Julie and Derek. Her sister, Judy Danielson of La Crescent and her brother Bob (Ida) Kubitz of Grand Portage, MN. Her aunt, Shirley Schutz of Rochester, MN and several cousins.
The family would like to thank Mayo Clinic Health Systems for their care and support of Cindy during this past month. Your efforts into her care are much appreciated.
Funeral services were held Monday February 14, at 11 a.m., at St. John's Lutheran Church, Caledonia. Rev. Tom Schultz officiated and burial was in Evergreen Cemetery, Caledonia. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, assisted the family.
