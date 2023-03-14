Cherie Lee Schroeder

Cherie Lee Schroeder, age 71, of Caledonia, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on March 9, 2023 at Gundersen Tweeten Care Center, Spring Grove, MN.

She was born June 9, 1951 in French Creek, IA to Charles and Delores (Kasten) Fetketter. Cherie attended French Creek Country School and graduated from Waukon High School. On July 21, 1973, she married Gordon Schroeder. She received her LPN nursing degree from Winona Technical School in 1989 and she worked at various area nursing homes as a CNA and LPN.

