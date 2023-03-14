Cherie Lee Schroeder, age 71, of Caledonia, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on March 9, 2023 at Gundersen Tweeten Care Center, Spring Grove, MN.
She was born June 9, 1951 in French Creek, IA to Charles and Delores (Kasten) Fetketter. Cherie attended French Creek Country School and graduated from Waukon High School. On July 21, 1973, she married Gordon Schroeder. She received her LPN nursing degree from Winona Technical School in 1989 and she worked at various area nursing homes as a CNA and LPN.
Cherie enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting, Christmas time, and gambling. She loved her family, especially playing with the grandkids and watching Christmas movies. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Gordon; three daughters, Malissa (Scott) Gregerson, Shelley (Freddie) Stendel, and Cherise (Leland) Laumb; grandchildren, Tyler, Ethan, Jessica, Sam, and Erica; siblings, Carol (Kermit) Renk, Connie (Allen) Meiners, Nancy Berns, David (Cheryl) Fetketter, Darryl Fetketter, and Dennis Fetketter; brothers-in-law, David (Anna) Schroeder, and David Corcoran; special niece, Krista Klug, and many other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters-in-law, Darlene Corcoran and Lorraine Peterson, mother and father-in-law, Arnold and Helen Schroeder, brother-in-law, Gene Berns; and nephew, Kurt Corcoran.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Monday, March 13, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Eitzen, MN. Visitation was from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, before the service at the church. Burial was in the church cemetery. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, assisted the family and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net
