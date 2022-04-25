Charles William Misch, age 67, joined the angels in heaven Wednesday, April 20, 2022, surrounded by his loving children.
Chuck was born September 7, 1954 in Arcadia, WI. He grew up in Fountain City, WI where he graduated high school. From there he attended Western Technical College where his life long passion of carpentry began. He loved his Ford vehicles and was an avid Packer fan who never missed a game; his apparel always reflected his dedication to his team.
Chuck's world revolved around his kids, together they enjoyed their years camping, fishing, deer hunting, golfing and coaching. His kids were his life and he never missed out on any important events. Chuck was a true artist when it came to his carpentry, his patience, attention to detail, and creativeness always portrayed in his work.
As his kids grew older Chuck spent most of his days being "supervisor" working alongside his kids on many of their home remodeling projects. Chuck was always up for a challenge, even though his kids tried to stump him, they were always outsmarted as his years of experience proved he could fix anything.
Chuck was blessed with 6 grandchildren, he enjoyed his days with them playing Uno, Trouble, and watching their sporting events. He always enjoyed seeing his grandkids eyes light up when he walked in the door with a handful of ice cream treats. Chuck was a patient man who lived a simple life, it was the small things in life he treasured. Chuck always reminded his children about the circle of life from the Lion King, all things are meant to live and die. He leaves us with one of his favorite quotes, "Hakuna Matata, It means no worries".
Chuck will be dearly missed by his children; Terry (Carolyn) Misch, Leah, Karly (Kenny) Misch, and Marc (Amanda) Misch; Grandchildren Lydia, Sylvia, Hunter, Ella, Kaylan and Kyler.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, April 29, 2022 at St. Mary's Holy Family Hall, 513 South Pine St., Caledonia. A prayer service and blessing will be at the conclusion of the visitation. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.