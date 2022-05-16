Charles Blayne Doely, 76, of Spring Grove, passed away Thursday, May 12 2022 at Tweeten Healthcare Center in Spring Grove.
Charles was born June 22, 1945 in Spring Grove to Maurice and Rosetta (Kjome) Doely. He attended Spring Grove HIgh School. Charles went on to work in transit as a truck driver, plumbing and was an oil driller in the slopes of Alaska. He was united in marriage for 44 years with his wife Carlene. Charles enjoyed traditional hunting, morel mushroom hunting and ginseng hunting. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Genevieve Manson and Dianne Johnson, brothers Marvin Doely and Carlyn Doely, and his grandson Nathan Borreson.
Charles is survived by his wife Carlene Withington, his faithful and beloved dog Ruby, his sister Elizabeth Klug, his sisters-in-law Beatrice Doely and Sandra (Wayne) Ericksen, brother-in-law Bill (Mary) Withington, his children Allen (Lisa) Doely, Dariel (John) McNamara, Christopher (Andrea Piatz) Doely and Joshua (Casey) Withington, his grandchildren Kayla (Lyle) Traylor, Ashley Borreson, Nicholas (Ruby) Doely, Nathan Doely, Levi (Morgan) McNamara, Austin (Haley McCarty) McNamara, Melissa McNamara, Mariah (Zachary Thompson) McNamara, Amy (Xavier) Craddock, Trey Norby, Darin Doely, Shawn Doely, Shelby Doely, Elizabeth Doely, Alaina Piatz, Noah Withington, Jonah Withington, Luke Withington, and Rachel Withington, as well as several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Charles' wishes were to donate his body to Mayo Clinic for research. The family will have a private memorial at a later date. Memorials can be sent to Carlene Withington, P.O. Box 563, Spring Grove, MN 55974.
