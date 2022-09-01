Carol Ann Van Minsel, age 79, of Caledonia, MN, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on August 30, 2022, at Tweeten Lutheran Health Care, Spring Grove, MN.
She was born January 25, 1943, in Caledonia to Virgil and Judy (Guillaume) Smith. Carol graduated from Loretto High School in 1961 and she was united in marriage to Ken VanMinsel May 7, 1966. Ken passed away February 4, 2022.
Carol worked at the Caledonia Nursing Home, Deltronics, and at Northern Engraving in Spring Grove for 20 years. She enjoyed going to casinos with Ken, playing scratch-offs, doing diamond art, crocheting, hand-stitching quilts, and playing euchre at Elsie's. She especially loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her three daughters, Lori (Beanie) Twite, Lynn (Bob Pellowski) Schleich, and Tami (Ron) Housker; grandchildren, Dustin, Britney, Caleb, Isaac, Cassie, Cayla, and Erin (Tyler Ryant); great grandchildren, Jolene, Isabelle, Alice, Brayden, and Anjellica; sister, Janet (Lonnie) Burg and brother, John (Charlotte) Smith; and many nieces and nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents, and brother, Jim Smith.
A Celebration of Life will be from 3 to 7 pm, Friday, September 9, at Elsie's, 226 E. Main St., Caledonia. A Service led by Rev. Steven Meyer will be at 4 pm at Elsie's. Burial with her husband Ken, will take place at a later date at MN State Veteran's Cemetry, Preston, MN. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family. Online condolences maybe given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
