Carol Ann Van Minsel

Carol Ann Van Minsel, age 79, of Caledonia, MN, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on August 30, 2022, at Tweeten Lutheran Health Care, Spring Grove, MN.

She was born January 25, 1943, in Caledonia to Virgil and Judy (Guillaume) Smith. Carol graduated from Loretto High School in 1961 and she was united in marriage to Ken VanMinsel May 7, 1966. Ken passed away February 4, 2022.

