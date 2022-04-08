Carol A. Gavin, age 87, of Caledonia, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Tweeten Healthcare, in Spring Grove, MN, surrounded by her family. She was born February 7, 1935, in Caledonia to Joseph and Dorothy (Ellenz) Stoltz. On June 15, 1954, she married Joseph Gavin at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Joe died in 1992.
Carol went to country school then she attended Catholic Central School through eighth grade, and spent one year at Loretta High School. She then worked on the family farm until her marriage to Joe. Carol was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed baking goodies for family and visitors; she also shared her goodies with the employees at the Haulers. She enjoyed the farm life raising chickens, hogs, cattle, and milking a few cows. She was a lifetime member of St Mary's Catholic Church and the American Legion Auxiliary.
She is survived by her children, Dennis (Marian) Gavin, June (Bernie) Hammell, Paul Gavin, Tom (Carla) Gavin, Lynn (Shelby) Halverson, Buck (Kay) Gavin, Carmen Barthel, Dean Gavin, Rick Gavin; 15 grandchildren, Zach, Ashley, Lucas (Melissa), Brandon (Bridget), Matthew, Mitchell, Taylor, Shea (Katie), Laine(Cole), Ted (Lauren), Bryan, Samuel, Riley, Harlee, and Carson; 3 great-grandchildren, Kenzie, Kendall, and Kennedy; and brother, Leo (Betty) Stoltz; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; grandson, Jared Hammell; son in law, Theodore Barthel; and sisters, Rosine (Vince) Bauer, and Alma (Laurel) Runingen.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 am, Monday, April 11, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Father Matt Wagner will officiate and the burial was in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. Visitation was from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at St. Mary's Holy Family Hall, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will also be Monday morning at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. There will be a rosary recited at 9 a.m. Monday morning at the church. Memorials are preferred to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. The service will be live-streamed on St. Mary's, Caledonia, Facebook page.McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, assisted the family.
