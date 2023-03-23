Bruner William Keesey, 9 week old son of Zachary Keesey and Madison Zehnder passed away unexpectedly, March 14, 2023.
Bruner was born on January 8, 2023, at Sanford Health, Sioux Falls, SD. He joined his big sister, Kinnsley, who welcomed him with love and protection. He was the "Most Handsome Boy" and he touched many lives with his precious smile and cute dimples. He will be forever remembered and loved.
He is survived by his parents, Zachary Keesey and Madison Zehnder; big sister, Kinnsley Dols; grandparents, Kurt and Emily Zehnder, Jeff Keesey and Julie Keesey; great-grandparents, Dorsey and Sherry Keesey, Bill and Linda Zehner; aunts, uncles and cousins, Dan Keesey and Ashley Werner and their children, Mya Keesey and Brennan Thomas; uncle Nick Keesey; aunt Ashley Bohn and children, Ben and Savannah Bohn; aunt Jamie Bohn and children, Rion, Alex, Nathan Becher; aunt Payton Zehnder; aunt Jadah Zehnder and Marty Koenig; uncle Cody Zehnder and Danika Albert; godparents, Storm Davis and Maddie Strub; Jamie Fritz and Derek Anderson, and Josh Vaubel; and many other aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by great-grandma and grandpa Reynolds, great-grandma Klatt, great-grandpa Klatt, aunt Stephanie Ellingson and several other loved ones.
There will be a celebration of life on Friday, March 31, from 4 pm to 6 pm at Hartquist Funeral Service, Luverne Chapel, 209 Elm St., Luverne, MN. A private funeral service will be at 10 am, Saturday, April 1, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 513 S. Pine St., Caledonia, MN. Father Matt Wagner will officiate and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. A Celebration of Life will follow the burial at St. Mary's Holy Family Hall. Hartquists Funeral Services, Luverne and McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, are assisting the family.
