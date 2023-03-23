Bruner William Keesey

Bruner William Keesey, 9 week old son of Zachary Keesey and Madison Zehnder passed away unexpectedly, March 14, 2023.

Bruner was born on January 8, 2023, at Sanford Health, Sioux Falls, SD. He joined his big sister, Kinnsley, who welcomed him with love and protection. He was the "Most Handsome Boy" and he touched many lives with his precious smile and cute dimples. He will be forever remembered and loved.

