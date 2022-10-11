Brilyn Dorothy Anderson

Brilyn Dorothy Anderson, aged 17 days, died in her parents' arms at Mayo Clinic Rochester, Minnesota on October 9, 2022. After fighting a bacterial infection and pneumonia, she passed gently into the arms of Jesus.

Brilyn is the daughter of Ross and Emily (Stoltz) Anderson of Caledonia, Minnesota. She was born on September 22, 2022 in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

