Brilyn Dorothy Anderson, aged 17 days, died in her parents' arms at Mayo Clinic Rochester, Minnesota on October 9, 2022. After fighting a bacterial infection and pneumonia, she passed gently into the arms of Jesus.
Brilyn is the daughter of Ross and Emily (Stoltz) Anderson of Caledonia, Minnesota. She was born on September 22, 2022 in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
During her brief time on Earth, she enjoyed playing peek-a-boo with her sisters, being read books to, wrapped up in her favorite blanket, held closely by her parents and family, and being told "I love you" an uncountable number of times. She is loved by all who met her and will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, Brilyn is survived by her big sisters, Charlotte and Leni; maternal grandparents, Scott and Nicole Stoltz; paternal grandparents, Laura and Brian Anderson; great grandparents; many aunts and uncles; cousins; and other relatives and friends who loved Brilyn very much.
She joins a host of family members who have gone before her including her maternal great grandpa Wes; and her paterntal great grandpa Owens, and great grandpa and grandma Anderson; they are no doubt welcoming her with open arms.
Brilyn will always remain her parents' precious baby and Charlotte and Leni's little sister, and they will hold her again in Heaven one day.
Funeral service held Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 10 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Caledonia, Minnesota with a visitation before hand starting at 9 am and a lunch to follow in the school gym. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting assistance with funeral and medical expenses through their go fund me page or the account set up at Altra Federal Credit Union.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Mayo Clinic La Crosse, Sparta ambulance, Gundersen Health System, Mayo One flight team, and Mayo Clinic Rochester for their incredible care provided to Brilyn. The family appreciates all of the prayers and concerns extended to us during this time.
