Our beautiful boy, Brandon Michael Tornstrom, age 26, lost his life to addiction after a hard-fought battle. Brandon was a kind and conscientious son, grandson, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin, and friend who is dearly loved and will be sorely missed. Our hearts are broken and losing Brandon leaves a void that we will never fill. He took a piece of our hearts the day he died.
Brandon was welcomed into the world on March 26th, 1997, by parents Mike and Kelli (Moore) Tornstrom. He was born in La Crosse, WI at Franciscan Skemp Healthcare and baptized a son of the catholic faith on June 15, 1997, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. He later attended St. Mary's school starting in kindergarten through 7th grade. He then moved on to the Caledonia High School where he became a proud Warrior, he was especially proud of his years of playing football in Caledonia with the amazing coaches and his brothers. Brandon was confirmed in the spirit in 2013, also at St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Brandon had many loves, most importantly his family, his friends, the Dallas Cowboys, Caledonia Football, power lifting to name a few. He had faith in God and Jesus. He spent many Saturdays over the last couple of years teaching and guiding the future Caledonia Warrior football players at Alpha Performance with Zach Gran. He was very honored to be there and help. His favorite student was his brother Jordan who he adored. Brandon loved a good meal and an intellectual conversation. He loved to read and had an amazing memory and recall. His laugh was distinct and contagious especially when watching Family Guy and South Park. Brandon had amazing and supportive friends and cherished his friendships.
More recently he was working at the Board Store in La Crosse. He enjoyed working there with his coworkers. He was impressed with the integrity and mission of the company especially Miles the owner.
Brandon is survived by his parents, sisters Brittany (Kyle) Runningen and Katie (friend Logan); and brother Jordan (friend Emme); nephews Sawyer and Rowan and niece Harper Runningen. Grandparents: Donald and Marilyn (Somermeyer) Moore and Carolyn (Michelsen) Tornstrom and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather Ronald Tornstrom, along with many of his great grandparents he was fortunate to meet.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Visitation was from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, at St. Mary's Holy Family Hall, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation was also from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday before the service at Holy Family Hall. There was a luncheon after the service and burial followed at St. Joseph Cemetery, New Albin, Iowa.
The funeral was livestreamed on St. Mary's, Caledonia, Facebook page.
McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, assisted the family.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.