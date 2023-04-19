Brandon Michael Tornstrom

Our beautiful boy, Brandon Michael Tornstrom, age 26, lost his life to addiction after a hard-fought battle. Brandon was a kind and conscientious son, grandson, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin, and friend who is dearly loved and will be sorely missed. Our hearts are broken and losing Brandon leaves a void that we will never fill. He took a piece of our hearts the day he died.

Brandon was welcomed into the world on March 26th, 1997, by parents Mike and Kelli (Moore) Tornstrom. He was born in La Crosse, WI at Franciscan Skemp Healthcare and baptized a son of the catholic faith on June 15, 1997, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. He later attended St. Mary's school starting in kindergarten through 7th grade. He then moved on to the Caledonia High School where he became a proud Warrior, he was especially proud of his years of playing football in Caledonia with the amazing coaches and his brothers. Brandon was confirmed in the spirit in 2013, also at St. Mary's Catholic Church.

