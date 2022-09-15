Bill Howes

William "Bill" Howes, passed away on September 10, 2022, at his home in Brownsville, MN. He was born on August 26, 1939, in Waukon, IA to Raymond and Cecelia (Teeling) Howes. He was married to Jeanette (Jan) Bakewell July 23, 1960.

He will be deeply missed by his family: wife, Jan; children Sheila, David (Anita), Colleen (Dan) and Dan; grandchildren, Rebekah, Ben (Jaycee), Nathaniel, Morgan, Olivia and Joseph; great granddaughter, Vivee. Step-grandchildren; Jordan (Abby), Matthew (Rachel). Sister, Rose Marie (Charles Link) and Brother, Tom and many beloved nieces and nephews.

