Beverly Jane (Grosskoph) Thiele, 92, of Caledonia and Eitzen, Minn., found her peace on May 10, 2023, at Gundersen Tweeten Care Center in Spring Grove, Minn.
She was born January 13, 1931, at Grandview Hospital, in La Crosse, Wis., to Walter and Elsie (Siedel) Grosskoph. Beverly was baptized February 8, 1931, and confirmed March 25, 1945, at Mount Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crosse.
She attended Hogan, Longfellow, and Webster Schools in La Crosse and graduated valedictorian of Central High School, La Crosse, on January 27, 1949. Following graduation, she worked in the office at Erickson Bakery.
Beverly met Fred Thiele at The Dugout, while visiting friends in Eitzen; and the rest is history. They were married on October 28, 1950, at Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crosse and lived together in Caledonia. To this union, three children were born, David, Cathy, and Jane.
They moved to the Deters' Farm and Beverly worked at the Register of Deeds Office in Caledonia. The family then moved to the telephone office in Eitzen where she worked the switchboard for a few years. From there, they moved to the Thiele Home Farm.
In 1963, when her children were all in school, Beverly started her employment at Eitzen State Bank, where she worked until her retirement in 1996.
In 2021, she moved from the Thiele Home Farm, to Gundersen Tweeten Care Center in Spring Grove. She was welcomed and made to feel right at home by the entire staff. Beverly's family is grateful to the entire staff for the excellent care and compassion as she made her transition home.
Beverly was a very warm, kind, and friendly lady who loved her family and friends and cherished the time she spent with them. She loved dancing, camping, sewing, baking (especially her chocolate chip cookies), bowling, traveling with family and friends, playing cards, and of course watching QVC! Oh, how she loved her shoes.
Survivors include her children, David (Sue) Thiele of Eitzen, Cathy (Richard) Reinke of New Albin, Iowa, and Jane (William) Justice of Shoreview, Minn.; grandchildren, Lucas (Sarah) Thiele, Logan (Bridget) Thiele, Elizabeth (Matthew) Morey, Craig (Kristie) Reinke, William Jr., (Aimee Sabetti) Justice, and Sarah Justice; great-grandchildren: Peyton Thiele; Kaden, Kiera, Nora and Natalie (step) ; Oliver and Wyatt Thiele; Mackenzie and Maya Morey; Christian and Colton Reinke, and Trinity (step); Anthony, Alexis, and Austin Sabetti-Justice; and Amari (Justice) Dmytruk; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Fred in 1988; her parents; step-mother, Gertrude (Kramer) Grosskoph; brothers, Walter (Boots) Grosskoph Jr., and John Grosskoph; three brothers-in-law; four sisters-in-law; and two nephews.
