Betty Schwartzhoff

Betty K. Schwartzhoff, age 94, of Caledonia, passed away November 28, 2022, at Northgate Care Center, Waukon, IA.
Betty was born February 16, 1928, in Caledonia, to Matthew and Louise (Klug) Hill. She graduated from Loretto High School in 1946. She received a BA from the College of St. Teresa in 1950 and a Master's Degree in English, Latin, and Speech from Winona State College in 1969. She taught at Bemidji and Hutchinson, and returned to Caledonia when her father died so she could be with her mother. She taught there from 1957 to 1986.
She met Andy Schwartzhoff and they married April 4, 1970. Andy passed away April 25, 2003.
Betty served on St. Mary's Parish Council and Caledonia Library Board for many years. After her retirement, she was a substitute teacher in La Crescent and Caledonia. Betty enjoyed golfing in the summer and bowling in the winter. She loved to sew, knit, and crochet. She was a gifted writer and created many poems. She received her library qualifications from Bemidji State College and was a member of the "Library USA". She was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia.
She is survived by her sister, Pat Hill of St. Cloud; sister in law, Carol Schwartzhoff of Caledonia; and 4 nephews, Jerome, Joseph, Mathew, and Owen Hill.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother, Robert (Mariana) Hill.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am, Friday, December 9, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Father Matt Wagner will officiate and the burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. A rosary will be said at 10 am and visitation will be from 10:30 to 11 am before the service at the church on Friday. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net
