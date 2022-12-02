Betty Schwartzhoff

Betty K. Schwartzhoff, age 94, of Caledonia, passed away November 28, 2022, at Northgate Care Center, Waukon, IA.

Betty was born February 16, 1928, in Caledonia, to Matthew and Louise (Klug) Hill. She graduated from Loretto High School in 1946. She received a BA from the College of St. Teresa in 1950 and a Master's Degree in English, Latin, and Speech from Winona State College in 1969. She taught at Bemidji and Hutchinson, and returned to Caledonia when her father died so she could be with her mother. She taught there from 1957 to 1986.

