Betty LorRayne (Sundet) Johnson passed into the eternal care of our Lord on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at home surrounded by her family.
She was born on December 10, 1960 in Spring Grove, the daughter of Alden and Rose (Horgen) Sundet. Betty was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spring Grove.
As a lifelong resident of Spring Grove, Betty attended K-12 at Spring Grove Public School. She also attended St. Cloud University where she graduated with a degree in Early Childhood Elementary Education.
Because of Betty's love for children, she dedicated her life to caring for them through teaching and especially her in-home day care.
Betty was also very dedicated to her community, volunteering in various areas including serving on the Trinity Lutheran Church Education commission, being a Sunday school teacher, a Girl Scout leader, a Confirmation mentor and a Festival of Trees committee member. She remained very involved even after her cancer diagnosis in February of 2016.
Betty married Dean Johnson at Trinity Lutheran Church on July 11, 1987. Their union was blessed by two loving children, Matthew and Laura.
Survivors include her husband Dean, son Matthew, and daughters Laura (Isaiah Heberlein) and Jennifer Bottke and granddaughters Lucy and Livi, siblings Marcia (Orel) Tollefson, Judy (Jeff) VonArx, Renee Wagner, Rick Sundet, Mary (Scott) Parsons, Jeff (Bonnie) Sundet, Kathy (Oscar) Rosendahl, and Karen (Mike) Folstad. On her husband's side, she is survived by in-laws Leighton (Joan) Kragness, Leonard "Sonny" Kragness, and Cindy (Charlie) Huber. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews, and many special cousins and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, an infant sister Brenda, brothers-in-law Richard Wagner, Corky Lager, Ed Myrah, and Larry Johnson and sisters-in-law Lorraine Lager, Carole Johnson, and Audrejean Myrah.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 6, at 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spring Grove. Pastor Lane Zaffke will officiate. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Friends may call Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church Sanctuary in Spring Grove and 1 hour prior to the services on Sunday, a luncheon will be held following the funeral at 2:30 p.m. at the Fest Building in Spring Grove.
Roble Funeral Home in Spring Grove is assisting the family with arrangements. As per Betty's wishes, please wear a mask.
