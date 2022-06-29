Bertha Emelia Elsheimer passed away June 2, 2022, at Pine View Nursing Home, Caledonia, Minn., where she had been a resident since December of 2021.
Bertha, or "Berd," as she was called, was born February 8, 1921, to Philip and Bertha (Neumann) Elsheimer at their home on the farm in Crooked Creek Township. She was baptized and confirmed at the Evangelical Church of Peace, Crooked Creek Township, rural Houston County, Minn. Berd attended a one room school near her home. She played piano by ear, loved playing hymns, and wrote beautiful poetry, one poem being published.
Berd was very independent, she worked at various jobs throughout her life, some of which were being a caretaker, housekeeper, and greenhouse employee. She loved gardening, taking care of her beautiful flowers, clipping newspaper articles, scrapbooking, cooking, baking, canning, and writing poetry and journals. She loved her dogs over the years. Berd was very helpful to her family and friends. She remembered their birthdays and special days.
Survivors include nieces and nephews, Lois Shelton of New Carrollton, Md., Virgil Richards of Piedmont, S.D., Virginia (Donald) Pavek of Janesville, Wis., Faye (Keith) Beneke of New Albin, Iowa, Joan (Dale) Darby of Claremore, Okla., Gail (Wayne) Norton of Claremore, Okla., Karen (Joe) Pyle of Copan, Ak., David (Ronda) Elsheimer of Coffeyville, Ks., and Janet (Tim) Cooke of Coffeyville, Ks.
Berd was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Philip, Jr., August, Walter, and Carl Elsheimer; sister, Louise Richards; and nephews, Dale Richards and Wayne Elsheimer. Per Berd's request she will be cremated, no public visitation or funeral service. There will be a graveside service at 12:15 p.m., July 3, 2022, at Peace Church, Crooked Creek, with a light lunch to follow.
