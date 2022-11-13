Arvid John Nelson (Houston, MN) Arvid John Nelson, age 85, of Houston, passed away November 10, 2022, at Gundersen Medical Center, LaCrosse, WI. Arvid was born December 16, 1936, in Crooked Creek Township to Harry and Selma Nelson. He married Kay Dunn on February 25, 1961.
Arivd was employed by the State of Minnesota in their Maintenance Department for almost 40 years. He enjoyed conversation and the outdoors.
He is survived by his wife, Kay; children, Chris (Cokie) Nelson, Cindy (Jay) Samolinski, and Mark (Wendy) Nelson; grandchildren, Chasity, Nick, Chance, Sara, and Lea; great-grandchildren, Talan and Dorothy; sisters, Grace Staggemeyer, Linda Meyer, and Hartha Jackson; and sister in law, Mary (Leo) Dolle. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Gloria Nelson; brothers-in-law, Norb Staggemeyer and Ronnie Meyer; and nephew, David Staggemeyer.
Following Arvid's wishes, private family services will be held. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
