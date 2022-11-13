Arvid John Nelson

Arvid John Nelson (Houston, MN) Arvid John Nelson, age 85, of Houston, passed away November 10, 2022, at Gundersen Medical Center, LaCrosse, WI. Arvid was born December 16, 1936, in Crooked Creek Township to Harry and Selma Nelson. He married Kay Dunn on February 25, 1961.

Arivd was employed by the State of Minnesota in their Maintenance Department for almost 40 years. He enjoyed conversation and the outdoors.

