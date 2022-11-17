Arnold (Arnie) Ideker, 87, was welcomed into the arms of his Lord on November 16, 2022 at home surrounded by his family.
He was born on April 20, 1935 in La Crosse, Wisconsin to William and Pearl (Zimmerman) Ideker, and raised on a dairy farm near Brownsville. He graduated from Caledonia High School in 1952, and joined the Army in 1957. On October 15th, 1960, he married Letha Wieland at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Together, they owned and operated a dairy farm for most of their lifetime. After selling the dairy herd, he worked at Truss Specialist. He served his church and community in many ways over his lifetime. He served Zion Evangelical Church on the Church Council as President and Secretary for multiple terms. He was instrumental on the building and finance committee for the building of the church. He was a member of the NFO, and served on the Caledonia School Board and Tri County Electric Board of Directors. He was an avid Caledonia Warrior sports fan and proudly worked the chain gang at football games for 31 years.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Letha. Children, Sonia (Mark) Lager, Doug (Vicky) Ideker, Diane (Mike) Thompson, Penny (Jon) Holzwarth, Peggy (John) Kreutzman, Brian (Bridget) Ideker, Darin (Jamie) Ideker, Sue (Bill) Schlesser. He was extremely proud of his 23 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Siblings include Phyliss Buchner, Ruth Proksch, Delmer (Dorothy) Ideker, Arliss (David) Seymour, Kathy (David) Fitzpatrick, sister-in-law Jean Ideker, and brother-in-law James Wieland.
Preceded in death by his parents, brother, William Ideker, sister-in-law, Marta Wieland, brothers-in-law, Virgil Buchner and William Proksch, father and mother-in-law, Bill and Hanna Wieland.
A Funeral Service was held at 11 am, Monday, November 21 at Zion Evangelical Church, 201 N. 7th St, Brownsville. Visitation was from 4 to 7 pm Sunday at the church and from 10 to 11 am Monday before the service at the church.
