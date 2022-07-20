Allen "Al" David Mechtel

Allen David Mechtel was born on Sept. 5, 1947 in Caledonia to Norma and Leroy Mechtel. He passed away peacefully from covid-19 on July, 15 2022 after a battle with dementia. I want to thank the awesome staff at Eagle Crest South MC4 for taking such great care of Al.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and his son Aaron. He is survived by his children: Corey, Bradley, Jonathan, Misty, Katie, Alan, his sister Judy (Don) and his brother from another mother Joe Betsinger.
Al was a stubborn man with a big heart. He didn't look for a fight, but never walked away from one and was always the protector. He was very proud of beating his addictions and had been sober for over 25 years.
You were the love of my life and I was "your honey" until you took your last breath. It was my privilege to be your last Mrs. Mechtel! You're finally free, Al, enjoy the ride!
There will be no services per Al's wishes as he is being cremated, but there will be a celebration of life Sept. 3, 2022 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Elsie's Bar and Grill in Caledonia.
