United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald today announced a federal indictment charging Kenneth Ray Miller, 58, with illegal manufacturing, dealing, transporting, and possession of explosives and illegal possession of firearms.
Miller made his initial appearance on March 5, 2020 before Magistrate Judge Hildy Bowbeer in U.S. District Court in St. Paul, Minnesota.
According to the allegations in the indictment, from 2013 through June 25, 2019, Miller knowingly engaged in the business of importing, manufacturing, dealing, and transporting explosive materials, including smoke generating devices containing electric igniters (also known as electric matches) and a chlorate explosive mixture.
Miller was also in possession of three firearms, including a Smith & Wesson Model 19-6 revolver, a Winchester Model 1200, 12-gauge shotgun, and a Norinco SKS Sporter rifle.
Because Miller has prior felony convictions, he is prohibited from possessing explosives or firearms.
This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with assistance from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Paul Police Department, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (State Fire Marshal).Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily A. Polachek is prosecuting the case.
Houston County Sheriff Mark Inglett confirmed that his department assisted the ATF.
“I am grateful to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms for their investigation,” Inglett added. “I am happy to have these types of chemicals and explosives disrupted from allegedly being processed and manufactured in our county.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.