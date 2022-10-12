Access Point

Access Point offers technology training opportunities to high school students. The Houston School Board listened to a pitch from the program provider at its most recent meeting.

A new opportunity may be on the horizon for Houston students.

The Houston School Board met Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. Amy Guenther, a recruiter for Daugherty Business Solutions, presented at this meeting on a program called Access Point.

