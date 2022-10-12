A new opportunity may be on the horizon for Houston students.
The Houston School Board met Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. Amy Guenther, a recruiter for Daugherty Business Solutions, presented at this meeting on a program called Access Point.
According to Guenther, the program is geared toward juniors and seniors and would allow Houston students the opportunity to partner with Minneapolis College (MC) to learn entry level coding.
Minneapolis College (MC) currently offers two tech classes that total nine credit hours. The first is a three-credit-hour Programming, Logic and Design course that is offered in the fall, and the second is a six-credit-hour Java Script course that is offered in the spring.
According to Guenther, what makes this program unique is that Access Point not only offers students access to coding classes, but also connects youth to tech companies in the Twin Cities and helps them secure a full-time position in tech after graduation.
“One of the exciting things about our program, and what really makes us stand out from others, is that, because of our client relationships, we already have jobs set aside,” said Guenther. “In fact, we have more jobs available than we do students that we can get recruited and trained in time to fill the positions.”
Upon completion of the MC tech classes, Houston students are then placed in various tech positions in the Twin Cities.
According to Guenther, the Access Point program hosts a tech job fair that allows students currently enrolled in the program the opportunity to select their top three placement choices for jobs after graduation. Forty-five students were hosted at last year’s job fair.
“All 45 were able to get in their top one or two choices,” said Guenther.
Guenther additionally let it known that some of the coding courses currently offered at MC are synchronous and therefore would require Houston students to log into Zoom at certain times every week for class.
Though the School Board did not make an official action regarding this program, it thanked Guenther for her time and agreed to continue discussions at a later date.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
